1,197 new cases recorded on Monday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 210,973

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973.
In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 217 and 86 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2.934 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 176,364 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 33,379.
Meanwhile, nine more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,230.
According to the health ministry, a total of 1,613,911 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,013 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 33,379 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.
On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 209,776 with 1,477 newly confirmed cases.
More than 54.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,315,628 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
KATHMANDU: The Newars ring in their new year today as Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar of Nepal, enters the year 1141. Usually, people of various communities, especially the Newars, participate in a mass rally, Bhintuna Rally, to celebrate the New Year. However, this year, the celebration pro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Govardhan Puja, the worshipping of Govardhan hill is being observed throughout the country today during Tihar festival. The Govardhan Puja rituals are being observed today with the replicas of the Govardhan Mountain made out of the cow dung. People prepare a mixture of the cow dung and Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company. The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rainfall is forecast in most of the places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its weather bulletin today. The Department said there is possibility of light rain in most places and li Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged one and all to celebrate festivals by fully adhering to the health safety protocols amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of Bhaitika and Nepal Sambat New Year 1141, he u Read More...
ROME: Three years after an embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup, Italy is back in contention with the best in Europe. England, meanwhile, is already out of contention for the Nations League finals with one round of matches still to play. An Italy squad badly hit by the coronavirus Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday. Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 at home, netted with eight minutes remainin Read More...