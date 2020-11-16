1,197 new cases recorded on Monday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 210,973

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973.

In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 217 and 86 cases respectively.

Likewise, 2.934 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 176,364 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 33,379.

Meanwhile, nine more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,230.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,613,911 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,013 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 33,379 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.

On Sunday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 209,776 with 1,477 newly confirmed cases.

More than 54.22 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,315,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

