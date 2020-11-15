1,477 new cases recorded on Sunday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 209,776

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776.
Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.
Likewise, 2,798 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 173,430 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 35,125.
Meanwhile, six more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,221.
According to the health ministry, a total of 1,609,079 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 1,021 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 35,125 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.
On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 208,299 with 1,946 newly confirmed cases.
More than 53.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.3 million have died.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,602,603 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E Read More...
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d Read More...
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID- Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fata Read More...