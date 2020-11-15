1,477 new cases recorded on Sunday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 209,776

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776.

Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, 2,798 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 173,430 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 35,125.

Meanwhile, six more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,221.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,609,079 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,021 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 35,125 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.

On Saturday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 208,299 with 1,946 newly confirmed cases.

More than 53.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.3 million have died.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook