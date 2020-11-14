1,946 new cases recorded on Saturday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 208,299

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,946 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 208,299.

Of the total New cases, 816 are females and 1,130 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, 2,503 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 170,632 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 36,452.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,215.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,602,603 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 1,057 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 36,452 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 206,353 with 2,119 newly confirmed cases.

More than 53.4 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1.3 million have died.

