Six more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll advances to 1,221

KATHMANDU: Six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,221.
1,477 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 209,776.
Over 1.31 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 54 million.
On Saturday, 13 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,602,603 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi