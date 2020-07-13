Nepal COVID-19 Update: 144 new cases, 1,705 recoveries, no deaths recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 289,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, wherein 5,856 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 23,470 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 6,613 people are in isolation, receiving treatment.
144 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,945.
As many as 1,705 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With the recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 10,294.
No deaths were reported today. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 38.
Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam informed that Epidemiology and Disease Control Division (EDCD) has been collecting swab samples from different places of Kathmandu for COVID-19 testing — including specimens of medical staffers, bank employees, among others — in the wake of rising cases of infection in the capital. Dr Gautam appealed to Kathmandu denizens to co-operate in the process and remain patient.
