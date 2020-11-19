Nepal COVID-19 Update: 2103 new cases, 2858 recoveries, 17 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday
Till date, 1,633,559 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 9,805 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 767 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 28,106.
2,103 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 215,020.
As many as 2,858 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 185,638.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has now reached 1,276.
As of today, the country has witnessed 215,020 cases of the coronavirus infection while 185,638 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 1,276 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who unsuccessfully tried to postpone today’s scheduled meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat, eventually attended the meeting as the rival faction led by Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal went ahead with its plan and held the meeti Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 The Office of the Attorney General and Nepal Police have expressed commitment to strengthen their relationship for effective crime investigation and prosecution in a bid to bring to book the guilty and deliver justice to victims. In a recent webinar organised to discuss Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 District Administration Offices in Kathmandu valley have prohibited public celebration of Chhath festival citing the risk of coronavirus infection. Thousands of Hindu devotees, from the Tarai and hills alike, throng the water bodies in the valley to perform Chhath ritual Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18 The government has given authority to the local levels to reopen schools, which had been closed for eight months due to the COV- ID-19 pandemic. The Cabinet had, on November 5, endorsed the ‘School Operation Framework-2020, in the context of COVID-19’. The framewo Read More...
We need a plan to make full use of all available electricity in the country or look for ways to export it In what is a milestone in Nepal’s hydropower development, the country’s first 400 kV substation at Dhalkebar has come into full operation since last week. With the completion of the project Read More...
It is, perhaps, time stem cell-based regenerative therapies, the new kid on the block, are regarded and evaluated without bias in terms of ethical issues and primacy. This could, in turn, explain why cutting-edge treatment options, including stem cell therapy, as open-minded clinicians observe, mayb Read More...
Julia Child was an American celebrity chef. A towering personality who introduced French cuisine in the American epicurean landscape through her debut cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and also her TV programme “The French Chef” in 1963. Indeed, Child’s ingenuity and affinity f Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, NOVEMBER 18 Janata Samajwadi Party Chairperson Upendra Yadav has called on the nation to stand guard against the possibility of losing the hardearned achievements of people’s struggles. “As to how the government is faring, it has worried us that we stand the chance of losing the Read More...