Kathmandu valley reports 1,229 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,229 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.
Of the total infections, 513 are females and 716 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 965 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 189 and 75 cases respectively.
The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 12,441 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,244 and 989 respectively.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll in the country to 1,276.
Today, the nationwide infection count advanced to 215,020 with 2,103 new cases.
