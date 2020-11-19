2,103 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 215,020

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 2,103 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 215,020.

Of the total new cases, 864 are females and 1,239 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,229 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 965 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 189 and 75 cases respectively.

Likewise, 2,858 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 185,638 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 28,160.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,276.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,633,559 PCR tests have been carried out till date. In the last 24 hours, 6,731 tests were conducted.

Currently, there are 767 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 212,917 with 1,442 newly confirmed cases.

More than 56 million people are reported to have been infected with Covid-19 globally while 1.3 million people have lost their lives.

