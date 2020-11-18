1,442 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 212,917

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,442 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 212,917.
Of the total new cases, 534 are females and 908 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,038 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 822 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 168 and 48 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,538 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 182,780 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, stands at 85.8 per cent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 28,878.
Meanwhile, 12 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,259.
According to the health ministry, a total of 1,623,754 PCR tests have been carried out till date. In the last 24 hours, 6,731 tests were conducted.
Currently, there are 910 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 211,475 with 502 newly confirmed cases.
More than 55 million people are reported to have been infected with Covid-19 globally while 1.3 million people have lost their lives.
