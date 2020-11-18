12 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,259

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,259.

1,442 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 212,917.

Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 55 million.

On Tuesday, seventeen individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.

