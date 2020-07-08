Nepal COVID-19 Update: 255 new cases, 253 recoveries, no deaths

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 266,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, wherein 4,696 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 25,040 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 8,636 people are in isolation.

255 new cases of the infection were reported today taking the national tally to 16,423.

As many as 253 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted across various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 7,752.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death toll in the country owing to the disease stands at 35.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, speaking on behalf of the ministry, informed that the persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, on returning home following their recovery, are facing stigmatisation. This has come into the Ministry’s attention.

Therefore, the Ministry appealed to the public to refrain from any such activities while also warning that anyone found doing so shall be dealt in line with the existing laws.

