Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3517 new cases, 4096 recoveries, 16 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
Till date,1,434,053 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of which 14,989 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 2,666 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 38,357.
3,517 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 168,235.
As many as 4,096 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 128,958.
Meanwhile, 16 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 920.
