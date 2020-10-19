Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3790 new cases, 2335 recoveries, 18 fatalities recorded

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.
READ MORE: 2,388 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today
Till date, 1,300,918 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 15,714 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 4,470 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 40,778.
3,790 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 136,036.
As many as 2,335 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 94,501.
Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 757.
As of today, the country has witnessed 136,036 cases of the coronavirus infection while 94,501 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 757 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
BERLIN: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller scored two goals each as the German champions crushed hosts Arminia Bielefeld 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday to move within a point of top spot. Mueller scored either side of Lewandowski's double, with the Polish striker taking Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalaya book publication house has released Dr Sudha Sharma's memoir 'Singha Durbarko Ghumne Mech'. Issuing a press statement, the publication house said, Nepal's Former President Dr Ram Baran Yadav unveiled the book amid special ceremony in Kathmandu, on Saturday. The book chr Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1698 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total additional cases, 654 were females and 1044 males. As many as 1469 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 130 and 99 cases were Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,283,354 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
LONDON: More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,109,548 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Dashain made its entry into many Hindu Nepali households with Ghatasthapana, this Saturday. With the advent of Dashain, the trade of goats, including the Chyangra (mountain goat) has risen, albeit not in the same ratio as in the previous years. Seen in the pictures are Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 18 Lights illuminate the Swayambhunath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kathmandu, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautamnfor The Himalayan Times Read More...
LONDON: Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur for more than seven years but Manuel Lanzini ruined his homecoming with a superb stoppage-time equaliser as West Ham United grabbed an unlikely 3-3 draw on Sunday. Welshman Bale, back in north London on loan from Real Read More...