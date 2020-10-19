Nepal COVID-19 Update: 3790 new cases, 2335 recoveries, 18 fatalities recorded

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

READ MORE: 2,388 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

Till date, 1,300,918 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 15,714 tests were carried in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 4,470 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases in Nepal is 40,778.

3,790 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 136,036.

As many as 2,335 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 94,501.

Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has now advanced to 757.

As of today, the country has witnessed 136,036 cases of the coronavirus infection while 94,501 people have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 757 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook