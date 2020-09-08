Nepal COVID-19 Update: 902 new cases, 2287 recoveries, six fatalities recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis.

As of today, 788,174 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 10,611 plus tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 5,310 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. The number of active cases Nepal, currently, is 14,868.

902 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered today taking the national tally to 48,138.

As many as 2,287 persons earlier diagnosed with the disease, admitted in various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last 24 hours. With the recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 3, which is 68% of the total cases.

On Monday, six more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection. With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has advanced to 306.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam, cautioned the public about rising cases of infection in the country meanwhile appealing the public to adopt necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety.

As of today, the country has witnessed 48,138 cases of the coronavirus infection while 32,964 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, 306 COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

