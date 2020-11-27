Nepal-India border points reopen

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 26
Nepal has reopened its border with India, long closed due to the COVID-19 infection.
The main entry points with India reopened today after the home ministry instructed district administration offices to allow movement of those moving across the border points on foot.
According to Rautahat Chief District Officer Indradev Yadav, the border has only opened for people walking on foot for now.
“As of now, only those walking are allowed to move through the entry points after officials take their details. The ban on movement of vehicles still stands,” Yadav said.
Meanwhile, although the Government of Nepal has opened the entry points, the border still remains closed from the Indian side.
Indian Sasastra Seema Surakshya Bal, which has officially kept the ban on all sorts of movements through the border so far, has cited lack of any circular from the centre to reopen the border.
Meanwhile, the resumption of the border after months has made locals happy.
“We thank the government for heeding our concerns and reopening the border,” said Civil Society Rautahat Chairperson Jagarnath Keshari.
“As Nepal has reopened its border we hope India too will open its own border soon, allowing cross border movement as in the past,” Keshari added.
Locals, at the initiatives of local civil society, had staged a sit-in in front of Gaur Customs Office demanding the reopening of the long closed border.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
