Nepal logs 30th coronavirus related death

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded yet another coronavirus-related fatality on Wednesday taking the total death-toll in the country to 30.

A 45-year-old male from Ramaroshan Rural Municipality-5 in Achham district of far-western Nepal tested positive for COVID-19 after passing away.

According to the Ministry, the person was admitted to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham on June 27 after suddenly experiencing a respiratory problem. He passed away the following day during the course of treatment.

His swab sample was collected on June 29, the day after his demise, the report for which came out positive on June 30.

Two other persons taking care of the patient, however, have tested negative for the virus.

Health Ministry recorded 482 new cases of the coronavirus infection today, which has taken Nepal’s total infection count to 14,046.

READ MORE: 482 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nationwide tally crosses 14,000

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook