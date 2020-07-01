482 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, nationwide tally crosses 14,000

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 482 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday taking the country’s total infection count to 14,046.

Of the newly infected, 365 are males and 117 females. In total, 12,272 males and 1,774 females have contracted the disease.

A total of 4,656 people have been discharged from health facilities following recovery from the infection, as of today.

Meanwhile, yet another COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed by the Ministry, which has taken the total death-toll from the disease to 30.

On Tuesday, the Ministry reported 316 new cases of coronavirus-infection with which the country’s COVID-19 tally hit 13,564.

COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.

