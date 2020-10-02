Nepal logs highest single-day spike with 2722 new infections

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 2,722 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 82,450.
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 21,234.
There are 9,474 people in institutional isolation while 11,760 people are in home isolation.
Similarly, 4,885 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
The highest reported recoveries in 24-hours were also recorded today after 3,307 people that had previously contracted the disease tested negative. So far 60,696 people have been discharged from the health facilities following an improvement in their condition.
11 new fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the total deaths to 520.
On Monday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally stood at 79,728 with 1,911 new infections.
