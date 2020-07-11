Nepal logs three more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday; death toll hits 38

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday.

A 60-year-old male, resident of Sankhamul in Kathmandu-10, breathed his last during the course of treatment on Friday. The person was admitted to Patan Hospital on June 30 due to kidney and lung complications, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the following day.

Similarly, another male aged 54, who had been admitted to Sinamangal-based Kathmandu Medical College (KMC), died on Thursday. He was suffering from kidney related ailment and was also having problems in respiration. The person — a resident of Gokarneshwor Municipality-4, Kathmandu — had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

A 45-year-old male, patient of tuberculosis who was undergoing treatment at Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital, tested positive for the infection on July 6. He had been admitted to the hospital on July 2 and died in the course of treatment on Thursday, July 9. He was a resident of Panchpokhari-6 in Sindhupalchok district.

With the recent additions of COVID-19 fatalities, total death toll in the country has advanced to 38.

The COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed a day after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in his address to the nation, had stated that the government was primarily focusing on preventing loss of lives consequential to the respiratory infection.

