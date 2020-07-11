70 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday; Nepal’s tally stands at 16,719

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 70 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,719.

Of the newly infected, 13 persons are from Province 1; five from Province 2; 14 from Bagmati Province; 16 from Gandaki Province; 10 from Province 5; seven from Karnali Province; and five from Sudurpaschim Province.

As of today, there are 8,239 active cases of infection across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 431 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 8,442.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Manang, and Humla districts. Meanwhile, six districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Palpa, Achham, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Three COVID-19 fatalities were reported today, taking the death-toll to 38.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally reached 16,649 with 118 new cases.

