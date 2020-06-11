Nepal loosens lockdown: Here’s a list of what will operate, what will not

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal, which had decreed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 which was extended for some eighty days, has now revised the modality of the same. Some of the restrictive measures will be eased following the recent cabinet decision.

Restriction on operation of many activities that had affected the lives of many in the country, and in turn, the economy, have now been lifted. However, some services will still have to wait a litter longer for their turn to resume operations.

Three phases have been designated for resumption of all services, wherein most activities in the first phase will come into effect from June 14.

Public spaces that usually host a thick gathering of people and public transportation services will remain suspended for now, in the first phase. There have been a few additions to the list of already operational essential services. Likewise, private vehicles will ply based on odd-even rule while pedestrians will now be allowed to move around.

Here’s a list of the services that will now resume/continue operations in the first phase

All health-care services

All agricultural, livestock related activities

Manufacturing Industries

Construction works

Waste Management

Banks and Financial Institutions, Cooperatives, Insurance companies

Development Projects

Transportation and sale of essential services such as medicine, food, fruits and vegetables, dairy, poultry, water, beverages, petroleum products

Fire Brigade, Ambulance

Electricity, Information and Communication, Postal Services

Excavation

Take away food services from restaurants

Hotels providing quarantine services, and transportation for the same

Workshops (electric, machinery, vehicles)

Stationery

Forestry and Nursery related activities

Private vehicles (odd-even rule) and pedestrian movement

All government offices, educational institutes’ offices/administration, private offices will resume work on June 14, although in two shifts amd with 50 per cent staff in attendance

Transportation of labour workers, with one passenger in one file

Safety measures and protocols will have to be strictly adhered to in course of conducting operations of the above-mentioned activities

The services that will remain suspended for now

Schools, colleges, tuition and training centres

Departmental stores (other than grocery items), malls, cinema halls, party palances and other recreational centres

Cross border movement except from designated entry points

Domestic and International flights except for special operations

Public gatherings such as fairs, conferences, exhibitions, etc.

Seminars, meetings exceeding 25 people

Places of religious gatherings

Transportation services and vehciles other than the ones allowed in phase 1

Sporting activities, performances

Health clubs, swimming pools, gym, salon and beauty parlors

