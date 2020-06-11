Nepal loosens lockdown: Here’s a list of what will operate, what will not

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal, which had decreed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 which was extended for some eighty days, has now revised the modality of the same. Some of the restrictive measures will be eased following the recent cabinet decision.
Restriction on operation of many activities that had affected the lives of many in the country, and in turn, the economy, have now been lifted. However, some services will still have to wait a litter longer for their turn to resume operations.
Three phases have been designated for resumption of all services, wherein most activities in the first phase will come into effect from June 14.
Public spaces that usually host a thick gathering of people and public transportation services will remain suspended for now, in the first phase. There have been a few additions to the list of already operational essential services. Likewise, private vehicles will ply based on odd-even rule while pedestrians will now be allowed to move around.
Here’s a list of the services that will now resume/continue operations in the first phase
Safety measures and protocols will have to be strictly adhered to in course of conducting operations of the above-mentioned activities
The services that will remain suspended for now
