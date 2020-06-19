Nepal plans to resume domestic, int’l flights from August 1

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on Friday said that it was planning to resume all domestic and international flights from August 1.
Talking to THT Online, MoCTCA Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari confirmed that the ministry has already directed the concerned aviation authorities and departments to make necessary preparations for the resumption of domestic and international flights starting August 1.
Nepal has suspended all passenger flights enforcing the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.
“The ministry is planning to resume flights from August by taking all stakeholders into confidence,” the secretary added.
According to him, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has already prepared necessary guidelines to resume domestic and international flights as per the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Authority Nepal and the World Health Organisation.
“Flights will resume with health and safe distancing measures in place,” Adhikari said, adding that resumption plan would also depend on the behaviour of COVID-19 virus.
The tourism and aviation ministry has also informed the Ministry of Health and Population about its flight resumption plan.
As per the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on June 14, the suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5.
Nepal has reported 7,848 cases of the coronavirus infection across 74 districts with 22 fatalities till date.
