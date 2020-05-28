Kathmandu Airport to get bigger, better after COVID-19 Lockdown

KATHMANDU, MAY 27
While the country is in lockdown, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) is being renovated to resume flight operations soon.
Taking advantage of the lockdown, TIA management has improved the facilities of both domestic and international terminals to help maintain social distancing and hygiene at the airport, said Dev Chandra Lal Karna, spokesperson for TIA.
“The 3,000-metre runway has been extended to 3,300 metres.
Likewise, construction of parking bay and construction of new departure boarding gates have been completed so far,” he said, adding, “Immigration area has also been renovated.”
The number of parking bays has been increased to 13 from nine.
Similarly, construction of six new departure boarding gates has also been completed, while the old departure lounge area has been demolished. The demolished area will be used for the expansion of the existing international apron area of the airport.
“After claiming their baggage at the international terminal, passengers will be able to walk directly to the parking area through a new covered walkway. Arrival walkway and parking areas will have restaurants and other facilities,” he said. “After a few months, a new entry for the arriving passengers will be introduced with health desk facilities.”
Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, the TIA management is putting in place safety measures to operate flights after the lockdown. Almost 90 per cent work of social distancing marking at both domestic and international terminals has been completed so far, Karna added.
Based on the criteria set by the World Health Organisation, TIA is implementing safety and hygiene measures at the airport. Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has also prepared a new guideline for flight operation after the lockdown.
As per the new guideline, health safety measures will be implemented for all activities, including boarding, managing passengers and security checking processes. Along with maintaining social distancing while boarding passengers and seating them in the aircraft, many more changes will be implemented as per the new criteria.
Currently the government has suspended all international and domestic flights till May 31. However, with permission from CAAN, rescue flights, freight flights and flights related to transport of medical and other essential supplies are being conducted. Domestic helicopter movement has also been eased by the government for emergency and cargo flights.
KATHMANDU: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Karma Tsering Sherpa during a video interview said that nationality is weak in the Madhesi community. ANFA President Sherpa, during the interview with Durbin Nepal, made the controversial remark that Madhesi community needed a lesson on n Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 350 Nepali citizens who had been living in quarantine facilities in India have been let into the country through Raxaul-Birgunj border point, on Wednesday. Of the total returnees, 222 were pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu Kashmir and had been quarantined in Katra quaran Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed hundred with 35 people testing positive for the infection in Rautahat district, on Wednesday. Among the new cases, eight people have been infected in Gaur Municipality, 16 in Ishanath Municipality, two in Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, two in K Read More...
More than 5.6 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 349,555 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Americas have em Read More...
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: The families of the victims of Chaurjahari incident have filed a First Incident Report (FIR) against 20 persons for their involvement in the killings of Dalit youth Nawaraj BK and his friends, in District Police Office, Jajarkot on Wednesday. As per the FIR, Chaurjahari Municipality-8 c Read More...
TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday pledged to draw up a plan to give humanitarian relief to people involved in pro-democracy protests in Taiwan's most concrete intervention since a renewal of unrest in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong. China's proposed new security legislation for Read More...