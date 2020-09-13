Nepal Police builds 1,177 new structures in two years

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12

Nepal Police has completed construction of as many as 1,177 new structures over the period of past two years.

According to Nepal Police Headquarters, the new structures were built as part of its policy to attach high priority to physical infrastructure of the security agency at the local level. The new structures include office buildings, custody rooms, barracks, toilets and kitchens, among others.

Regular budget of Nepal Police and finances received from National Reconstruction Authority Fund and provinces made it possible for the security agency to build the new structures.

Nepal Police has stepped up upgradation of existing structures and construction of new buildings of its units across the country as per its action plan. There are a total of 2,757 units of the security agency across the country. It has already completed the process of expanding its units to all 753 local levels as part of restructuring and mobilisation of security agency, in line with the federal set-up.

Police personnel mobilised in the new units were deputed from the headquarters and zonal police offices. Earlier, there were 14 zonal police offices, which were dissolved for establishment of seven provincial police offices under the federal setup.

It helped Nepal Police to allocate cops to local levels on the basis of security threat and population. The Government of Nepal has approved 3,101 new posts in Nepal Police for that purpose.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuber Kadayat, Nepal Police spokesperson, said all local levels had come under the security coverage after establishment of 30 additional units in various parts of the country as of September, 2018.

Earlier, Nepal Police was not present in four municipalities and 26 rural municipalities.

Expansion of police units aims to implement federalism and strengthen security throughout the country by giving equal treatment to all local levels.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Lokesh Singh, chief of Directorate of Physical Infrastructure, said Nepal Police had prioritised construction of new structures as per the need of the hour.

“Construction works are under way in 69 districts to gradually modernise the physical infrastructures. They are disabled and gender-friendly,” he said.

