Nepal Police urged to adopt stringent measures against heinous crimes 

HETAUDA, OCTOBER 16

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today urged Nepal Police personnel to delve into the depths of an issue while discharging their responsibility.

Speaking at a programme organised by Bagmati Province Police Office in Hetauda to mark Police Day, CM Poudel held that police should adopt zero tolerance towards heinous crimes, including rape, murder and violence meted out against women and children.

“I urge the police administration to present itself potently against rape, violence against women and children and bring the culprits to justice,” Poudel added.

Poudel stressed the need to systematise collaboration and cooperation among security organs to check escalation in criminal incidents. “Discipline, professionalism, honesty and dutifulness give identity to the police organisation,” said Poudel.

Poudel stressed the need of increasing professionalism and punishment and reward system on the basis of performance.

He also urged the security agency to remain prepared to deal with security challenges. Poudel asked police personnel to play a leading role to ensure that people adopt safety measures prescribed by World Health Organisation and the government during the pandemic.

“The Nepal Police has contributed significantly to control the spread of COVID-19,” he said, adding, “Nepal police ought to take extra initiative and activism to face multi-dimensional challenges facing the country.”

Meanwhile, Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung today said Nepal Police should discharge its responsibility keeping the safety and security of citizens at the centre Addressing a programme organised to mark the 65th Police Day in Pokhara, CM Gurung asked Nepal Police personnel to work for the wellbeing of people and country despite paucity of physical facilities and manpower.

“With change of time and technology, the nature of crime has been changing.

Thus, Nepal Police has to be techno-friendly and empowered to face new challenges,” he added.

Nepal Police has the responsibility to maintain law and order. “You have to work fairly without coming under pressure from any leader or vested interest group,” he added.

At the programme, Gandaki Province Police Office DIG Ghanshyam Aryal said police personnel were working on the frontline risking their lives to control the pandemic and its growing menace.

A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

