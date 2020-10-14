KATHMANDU: Nepal has been re-elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in the elections held at UN Headquarters in New York, on Tuesday.
A member of the Council since January 2018, Nepal has been re-elected with 150 votes and will serve a consecutive three-year 2021-2023 term.
In addition to Nepal, three countries from the Asia Pacific — China, Pakistan and Uzbekistan — were among the 15 Member States elected by a secret ballot in a plenary meeting of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.
Also elected were Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Malawi and Senegal from Africa; Russian Federation and Ukraine from Eastern Europe; Bolivia, Cuba and Mexico from Latin America; and France and United Kingdom from Western Europe pop. All will serve a three-year term beginning from January 2021.
The elections were uncontested for other regional groups except the Asia Pacific region.
Upon conclusion of the elections, Ambassador (Permanent Representative) of Nepal to the United Nations Amrit Bahadur Rai termed Nepal’s re-election as the international community’s acknowledgement of our progressive journey on political and human rights fronts.
“It is also a recognition of Nepal’s efforts in protection and promotion of human rights both at home and across the globe, including through our peacekeepers,” Gurungp stated.
“Nepal would continue to contribute to the work of the Council in promoting an apolitical and impartial approach to human rights through a unique perspective of a land-locked and least developed country striving for socio-economic transformation.”
Ambassador Rai expressed gratitude to all UN Member States for their trust and confidence in Nepal’s capabilities to serve in the Council as their elected member.
Established by the UN General Assembly in 2006 as the principal United Nations entity dealing with human rights, the Human Rights Council consists of 47 elected Member States.
The Council seats are allocated on the basis of equitable geographical distribution, to the five regional groups as follows: African States- 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States- 13 seats; Eastern European States- 6 seats; Latin American and Caribbean States- 8 seats; and Western European and other States- 7 seats.
