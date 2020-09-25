Nepal registers 1313 new cases of Covid-19, tally shifts to 70614

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal recorded as many as 1,313 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, shifting the tally to 70,614.

There are as many as 18,289 active cases across the county at present. This includes 8,237 people in institutional isolation and 10,052 in home isolation.

Currently, 6,464 people are staying at various quarantine facilities across the country.

1,455 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 51,866 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Six Covid-19 fatalities were recorded by the Ministry today, with which Covid-19 death tally shifted to 459.

On Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 69,301 with 1,497 new cases.

