Six covid fatalities reported Friday, death toll advances to 459

KATHMANDU: Six more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, Nepal had witnessed highest recorded number of fatalities in a single-day with 17 deaths.

Three women and three men are among the latest individuals to pass away due to the novel coronavirus.

Details of the deceased individuals

60-year-old female, Morang

75-year-old female, Kathmandu

70-year-old female, Kapilvastu

55-year-old male, Morang

51-year-old male, Lalitpur

70-year-old male, Saptari

Nepal has more than 70,000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.

With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to .

