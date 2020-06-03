Nepal reports 201 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, national tally hits 2,300

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,300.

Of the newly infected, 179 are males and 22 females. In total, 2,130 males and 170 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

Among them, 69 are from Kapilvastu; 27 from Rupandehi; 15 from Sarlahi; 11 from Rautahat; nine from Mahottari; eight each from Nawalparasi and Sunsari; seven each from Dailekh, Kalikot, and Parsa; five from Dang; three each from Kailali, Kathmandu, Salyan, and Taplejung; two each from Doti, Jhapa, Morang, Palpa, and Piuthan; one each from Dhankuta, Dhanusha, Panchthar, Saptari, Sindhupalchok, and Tehrathum districts.

As of today, the contagion has spread to 64 districts in the country.

In a sad turn of events, the Ministry also informed that one more person, who tested positive for the coronavirus infection, has passed away. With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 related death toll has advanced to nine.

Meanwhile, 12 people have been discharged following recovery, which means the total recovery cases stand at 278, of which 222 are males and 56 females.

On Tuesday, 288 new cases were reported which had pushed the national tally to 2,099.

