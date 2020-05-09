Nepalgunj teenager tests positive for Covid

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 8

The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed one more case of COVID-19 in Nepalgunj as a teenager, 16, tested positive for the disease today, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 102. Twenty-four of them are from Nepalgunj.

Throat and nasal swabs of the teenager were tested using polymerase chain reaction method at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj. He has been admitted to Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital for treatment.

On May 3, 15 people — eight males and seven females — from Nepalgunj had tested positive for novel coronavirus disease. Later on May 5, seven people — three males and four females — tested positive. Banke administration has been tracing contacts of those infected after a 60-year-old man tested positive in Nepalgunj on May 1. “The person who tested positive today was in contact with the sexagenarian,” said Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Dhawal Shamsher Rana.

Two cases of coronavirus infection were reported yesterday taking the nationwide count to three digits.

Meanwhile, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from Koshi Hospital today. “Five of them were discharged after spending 16 days at the hospital, while three of them recovered in 15 days,” said Bikash Devkota, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population.

A 34-year-old female of Hasanpur, Kailali, who was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital, was also discharged today. She had tested positive for the virus on April 4 making her the first ever local transmission case in the country.

Another patient undergoing treatment in Dhangadi was also discharged today.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

