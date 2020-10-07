Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula’s district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday.

NA’s Far Western Division Headquarter’s General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the track to Sudur Pashchim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta amid a ceremony, this afternoon.

According to NA Spokesperson Santosh Ballabh Paudel, the track was finally opened after constructing a trail at Ghatibagar cliff in Byas Municipality-1. With an estimated budget of Rs 10.08 million, NA constructed the two meters wide, 550 meters long road along the Mahakali river bank in the area.

More than 65 army personnel and 40 local people were involved in the constructed of road for around four months, Paudel added.

Movement along Tambuk Cliff is dangerous even after the construction of the road, so the locals have urged the government to widen road at the cliff to further ease movement.

After visiting the area, CM Bhatta assured that the provincial government will allocate the budget for the construction of the road even if the federal government does not separate additional budget for the same.

He also expressed his gratitude towards Nepal Army for opening up the trail in the difficult mountainous terrain.

For more than two decades, locals of Khalanga were compelled to use Indian territory to reach Nepali territories Changru and Tikar in Darchula.

After 40 years, a track has finally been constructed in the area which would now facilitate local ‘Sauka Community’ along with security personnel, government officials to visit Byas though their own territory, said provincial assembly member Golbu Singh Bohara.

On the occasion, CM Trilochan Bhatta, NA Spokesperson Santosh Ballabh Paudel, Far-Western Division Headquarters GOC Nirmal Kumar Thapa, provincial assembly member Golbu Singh Bohara, Darchula’s Chief District Officer Sarad Kumar Pokhrel, among others, were present.

