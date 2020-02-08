NC obstructs House for second day

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 7

Protesting indictment of its leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar in Baluwatar land-grab case, the main opposition Nepali Congress obstructed the House of Representatives proceedings for the second day today.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority had on Wednesday filed corruption case against 175 individuals, including the NC’s vice-president and parliamentary party deputy leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar for their role in transferring government-owned land in Lalita Niwas, Baluwatar, in individuals’ names.

The NC is of the view that the government influenced the CIAA to carry out political vendetta.

Just as Speaker Agni Sapkota announced commencement of the House proceedings today, NC lawmakers stood up from their seats. The speaker then allowed NC lawmaker Min Bahadur Bishwakarma to speak.

Bishwakarma reiterated NC’s position that the government had deliberately framed Gachchhadar, giving clean chit to those who were actually involved in the scam. He also said the government had rendered the CIAA its shadow to selectively slap false cases against NC members.

Bishwakarma said Gachchhadar, former minister of physical infrastructure and transport was indicted on the basis of the proposal he had tabled in the Cabinet, which validated transfer of government-owned land at Baluwatar in the names of

individuals.

“However, former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, who presided over the Cabinet meeting that approved Gachchhadar’s proposal, has been given clean chit,” he said. “This suggests the government’s mala fide intention.”

After the NC lawmakers continued their protest, Speaker Sapkota postponed the HoR meeting for 30 minutes. As the NC lawmakers did not budge, Sapkota adjourned the HoR meeting until Sunday.

NC’s student wing, Nepal Students Union today staged demonstration at Maitighar Mandala to protest Gachchhadar’s indictment. The students said Gachchhadar’s indictment was premeditated.

NSU President Rajeev Dhungana said the CIAA, acting at the behest of the government, protected the ruling party members and indicted NC leaders with the intention to defame his party.

“It is ridiculous that the CIAA has indicted a minister for tabling the proposal and protected the prime minister who approved it,” he said.

The Parliament Secretariat today informed that Gachchhadar has been suspended as the member of the House of Representatives. As per the Prevention of Corruption Act— 2002, lawmakers are automatically suspended from their posts after the filing of charge-sheet against them on corruption charges.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on February 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook