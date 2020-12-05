Nepali woman charged with spying in Pune

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, December 4

A 24-year-old Nepali woman has been arrested in Pune and sent to judicial custody for violating Official Secrets Act after she was found living in a military compound in the Maharashtra city for months.

According to reports in Indian media, Alisa Pandey Khadka, who hails from Nawalparasi (West), was arrested in early November for living illegally on the premises of College of Military Engineering in Pune with a captain of Indian Army since March.

An Operation Assistant at Bhosari Police Station, Pune, API Waghmare, told THT over the phone that Khadka was charged with trespassing into a military compound and sent to judicial custody. “She is awaiting her bail hearing but it is not sure when the hearing will take place.

Khadka has been accused of staying illegally in the quarters of Captain CC Roy,” Waghmare said, adding that police had not filed any case against Capt Roy.

“The woman has been arrested under Section 45 (trespassing after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act and Official Secrets Act,” www. theweek.in quoted Senior Inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari Police Station as saying.

Khadka had allegedly jumped the perimeter wall of the establishment on March 23 and had since been living at the captain’s official residence in Gents Officers Quarters. She had met Capt Roy at a restaurant in Koregaon Park in February.

According to the website, Kadir Hajwani had filed a complaint against Khadka, alleging that she had cheated him of INR 85 lakh. It was while investigating the complaint that police found Khadka had been staying in the military compound illegally.

According to reports in Indian media, police are trying to find out what Khadka was doing there and whether her presence on the campus had posed any danger to the military establishment and army officials.

According to Chief District Officer of Nawalparasi (West) Sagar Mani Pathak, Khadka has no criminal record in Nepal. He said her father-in-law took care of the land owned by former finance minister Yadav Prasad Panta in Nawalparasi. He said, “Khadka’s husband Ujjwal had lived in Japan for a few years. Although citizenship record shows that Alisa is married to Ujjwal, locals told us that the couple had already divorced,” Pathak added.

According to her passport, Alisa is a resident of Ramgram Municipality in Nawalparasi district.

A version of this article appears in print on December 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook