Nepali woman charged with spying in Pune

Kathmandu, December 4
A 24-year-old Nepali woman has been arrested in Pune and sent to judicial custody for violating Official Secrets Act after she was found living in a military compound in the Maharashtra city for months.
According to reports in Indian media, Alisa Pandey Khadka, who hails from Nawalparasi (West), was arrested in early November for living illegally on the premises of College of Military Engineering in Pune with a captain of Indian Army since March.
An Operation Assistant at Bhosari Police Station, Pune, API Waghmare, told THT over the phone that Khadka was charged with trespassing into a military compound and sent to judicial custody. “She is awaiting her bail hearing but it is not sure when the hearing will take place.
Khadka has been accused of staying illegally in the quarters of Captain CC Roy,” Waghmare said, adding that police had not filed any case against Capt Roy.
“The woman has been arrested under Section 45 (trespassing after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act and Official Secrets Act,” www. theweek.in quoted Senior Inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari Police Station as saying.
Khadka had allegedly jumped the perimeter wall of the establishment on March 23 and had since been living at the captain’s official residence in Gents Officers Quarters. She had met Capt Roy at a restaurant in Koregaon Park in February.
According to the website, Kadir Hajwani had filed a complaint against Khadka, alleging that she had cheated him of INR 85 lakh. It was while investigating the complaint that police found Khadka had been staying in the military compound illegally.
According to reports in Indian media, police are trying to find out what Khadka was doing there and whether her presence on the campus had posed any danger to the military establishment and army officials.
According to Chief District Officer of Nawalparasi (West) Sagar Mani Pathak, Khadka has no criminal record in Nepal. He said her father-in-law took care of the land owned by former finance minister Yadav Prasad Panta in Nawalparasi. He said, “Khadka’s husband Ujjwal had lived in Japan for a few years. Although citizenship record shows that Alisa is married to Ujjwal, locals told us that the couple had already divorced,” Pathak added.
According to her passport, Alisa is a resident of Ramgram Municipality in Nawalparasi district.
A version of this article appears in print on December 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
PARASI, DECEMBER 3 National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina made onsite inspection of antique Buddhist pilgrimage sites – Ramgram Stupa and Panditpur. Timilsina observed the Stupa located at Ramgram Municipality and Panditpur area in ward 18 of Ramgram, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Su Read More...
JHAPA, DECEMBER 3 A group of youths attempted to set a vehicle that was carrying Deputy Mayor of Mechinagar Municipality Meena Uprety on fire in Jhapa this afternoon. Deputy Mayor Uprety was travelling in a four-wheeler, which was blocked by a group of youths at Dhaijan section of the East-Wes Read More...
Taps have already been installed in many households to ensure smooth supply of drinking water DEUKHURI, DECEMBER 3 People at Guruwagaun had to face problems due to lack of reliable sources of drinking water in the area. Not only did they have to fetch water from a well, but they also had to face Read More...
DAMAULI, DECEMBER 3 Finally, senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel has inaugurated the controversial Talghare motorable bridge. Following yesterday’s clash, hundreds of Nepali Congress cadres intent on getting the bridge inaugurated by their leader marched to the bridge site today. Read More...
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 3 Locals in Rautahat voiced their dissatisfaction with the performance of police in the face of rising incidents of criminal activities and theft in the district. Today, locals of Gangapipara Bazaar of Durga Bhagawati Rural Municipality staged a demonstration in front of Read More...
DHADING, DECEMBER 3 The isolation centres established by the local levels have emptied after COVID infected persons started living in home isolation, in Dhading. The suspects found home isolation more comfortable than government set up isolation sites. The temporary COVID Hospital and isolatio Read More...
DHANGADI, DECEMBER 3 A chakkajam was staged in Attariya of Kailali today to protest the arrest of senior Nepali Congress leader Ramchandra Paudel. Nepali Congress’ sister organisation Nepal Students Union Kailali Constituency-4 organised the strike. Speaking at a corner meeting following Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, DECEMBER 3 Residents of Baniya village adjoining Nepalgunj of Banke are living in constant fear after a villager died in a deadly clash following a dispute here a few days ago. The village has been under the surveillance of personnel of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police to pre Read More...