Nepalis stranded on eastern border to be rescued

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Jhapa, May 16

Preparations are on to repatriate Nepalis stranded in Panitanki of India across the border from tomorrow. The decision was taken by a meeting of the District Corona Prevention Committee held in its meeting hall today.

The meeting was participated in by the chief district officer and district-based security agency chiefs, besides Province 1 Internal Affairs and Law Minister Hikmat Karki and Social Development State Minister Jasamaya Gajmer, among others.

As per the decision, the stranded Nepalis will gradually be repatriated through Kakarbhitta entry point.

“We’ll keep a record of all the people who will be rescued. Once their details are taken and health check-up conducted, they will be kept in designated quarantine facilities,” said District Coordination Committee Chief Somnath Portel.

According to Portel, Bradrapur’s Mechi Multiple Campus and quarantine facilities in Mechinagar Municipality and other convenient places will be used to keep the rescued people.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook