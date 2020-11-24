KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said on Tuesday that the government is working to ensure that Nepalis will receive Covid-19 vaccine with its availability.
“Necessary legal steps have been taken to make sure that the management and availability of the vaccine is easy, and is procured on time,” the minister said at a public health event in the capital, today.
The government will make every effort to make sure that Nepali citizens will have access to the vaccines in the same time that citizens of other countries will receive it, Minister Dhakal elaborated.
There are a few vaccines that are currently in the testing phase and are expected to be made available soon.
