Nepal’s coronavirus count hits 9026 with 421 cases reported on Sunday

KATHMANDU: The confirmation of 421 new cases have pushed Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally nearer to the 10,000 mark on Sunday. The nationwide Covid-19 count stands at 9026 with the latest additions.
Of the 421 newly infected 64 are female while 357 are male, the Ministry of Health and Population informed at its daily media briefing.
Likewise, 194 recoveries were reported on Sunday, eight of them females and 186 males. With this total recovery cases have reached 1772, of which 149 are females and 1623 males.
Read Also: Elderly’s death takes Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll to 23
The disease has now spread to 75 of total 77 districts.
On Saturday, 331 new cases were reported taking the nationwide tally to 8605.
