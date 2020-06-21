Elderly’s death takes Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll to 23

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more coronavirus infection related death has been reported on Sunday.

Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 23 with the death of a 69-year-old man from Chhatrakot Rural Municipality-5, Gulmi.

The Ministry of Health informed in its media briefing that the man was suffering from paralysis and had been staying in home quarantine following his return from India, where he was receiving treatment.

The deceased had tested positive for antibodies in rapid diagnostic tests (RDT). His swab was drawn for RT-PCR tests on June 19, the day he breathed his last, the results for which came out, positive, on June 20.

It has been reported that one of the family members who accompanied the man from India to Nepal has also tested positive for COVID antibodies, while others from the same family tested negative.

His final rites were performed by Nepali Army personnel following set protocols on June 20.

