THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 288 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has raced past 2,000 to 2,099, fast approaching 2,100 cases.

This is again the highest single-day cases reported so far.

Of the newly infected, 270 are males while 18 are females. In total, 1,949 males and 150 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

Among them, 74 people are from Rautahat; 27 from Surkhet; 21 from Sarlahi; 18 from Salyan; 17 each from Banke, Dang, and Siraha; 16 from Kapilvastu; 10 each from Achham, Kailali, and Rupandehi; nine from Dailekh; eight from Kanchanpur; six from Dhanusha; five each from Parbat and Syangja; four from Kathmandu; three from Bardiya; two each from Mahottari, Nawalparasi, and Nuwakot; one each from Bara, Bhaktapur, Dhading (currently in Kathmandu), Pyuthan, and Saptari districts.

As of today, the contagion has spread to 61 districts in the country. As many as 168 cases have been detected in nine districts of Province 1; 816 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 54 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 37 cases have been reported in seven districts of Gandaki Province; 699 cases in 11 districts of Province 5; 252 cases in five districts of Karnali Province; and 73 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

Meanwhile, 45 new recoveries have been reported taking the total number of recoveries to 266.

VIDEO: 288 coronavirus cases reported, tally hits 2,099

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook