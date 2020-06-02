KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 288 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has raced past 2,000 to 2,099, fast approaching 2,100 cases.
This is again the highest single-day cases reported so far.
Of the newly infected, 270 are males while 18 are females. In total, 1,949 males and 150 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
Among them, 74 people are from Rautahat; 27 from Surkhet; 21 from Sarlahi; 18 from Salyan; 17 each from Banke, Dang, and Siraha; 16 from Kapilvastu; 10 each from Achham, Kailali, and Rupandehi; nine from Dailekh; eight from Kanchanpur; six from Dhanusha; five each from Parbat and Syangja; four from Kathmandu; three from Bardiya; two each from Mahottari, Nawalparasi, and Nuwakot; one each from Bara, Bhaktapur, Dhading (currently in Kathmandu), Pyuthan, and Saptari districts.
As of today, the contagion has spread to 61 districts in the country. As many as 168 cases have been detected in nine districts of Province 1; 816 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 54 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.
Likewise, 37 cases have been reported in seven districts of Gandaki Province; 699 cases in 11 districts of Province 5; 252 cases in five districts of Karnali Province; and 73 cases in nine districts of Sudurpaschim Province.
Meanwhile, 45 new recoveries have been reported taking the total number of recoveries to 266.
VIDEO: 288 coronavirus cases reported, tally hits 2,099
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hosp Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 tally has now reached 1,811. Earlier today, during the Ministry's regular media briefing, 226 new cases of co Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police today arrested three persons in connection with the theft at a jewellery shop that took place about one and a half months ago. The arrestees have been identified as Milan Tamang (17) of Pokhara Metropolis-10, Kaski district; Prem Tamang (31) of Tarakeshwar Rural Municipality-4, Read More...
SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times. A day after Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday. The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Read More...