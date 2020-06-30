Nepal’s COVID-19 count stands at 13,564 with 316 new cases recorded today

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 316 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking the country’s total infection count to 13,564.
Of the newly infected, 245 are males and 71 females. In total, 11,907 males and 1,657 females have contracted the disease.
In the last 24 hours, 60 people — 51 of them males and nine females — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery. With this, total recovery cases have reached 3,194 including 2,917 males and 277 females.
On Monday, the Ministry reported 476 new cases of coronavirus-infection with which the country’s COVID-19 tally hit 13,248.
COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country.
