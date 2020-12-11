Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll advances to 1674 with 11 more fatalities

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Eleven more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has advanced to 1674.

Meanwhile, 1044 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 246,694.

More than 68 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 1.5 million lives have been lost to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 12 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook