Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 246,694 with 1,044 new cases recorded on Friday

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 1,044 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 246,694.
Of the total cases, 411 are females while 633 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 541 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.
Likewise, 1,271 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 232,872 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94.4 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 12,148.
Meanwhile, 11 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,674.
According to the health ministry, 7,414 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,820,618 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 519 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 245,650 with 1,217 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 69 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 48 million people have recovered from the disease while around 19 million cases are still active.
