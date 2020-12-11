Kathmandu valley records 541 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 541 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday.
Of the total 1,044 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 402 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 105 and 34 infections respectively.
Of those newly infected in the valley, 236 are females while 305 are males.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 246,694 with 1,044 new cases recorded on Friday
Currently, there are 4,554 active infections in Kathmandu, 944 in Lalitpur, and 378 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,148.
So far, 435 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 97 in Bhaktapur, and 131 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,674.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll advances to 1674 with 11 more fatalities
Meanwhile, a total of 87,318 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 13,173 have recovered in Lalitpur, and 7,911 in Bhaktapur.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang is the only district with zero live infections at present.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country. Till date, 1,813,204 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 7,232 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. At Read More...
KATHMANDU: In-charge of foreign affairs department of Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party of India, Vijaya Chauthaiwale has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Chauthaiwale met PM Oli at his official residence in Baluwatar on Thursday. Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, who is said t Read More...
LONDON: More than 68.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,566,985 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
WASHINGTON/TEGUCIGALPA: Washington has agreed to prolong a set of temporary migration protections that allow immigrants from six countries to live in the United States, officials said on Monday. The so-called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for some citizens of El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, Sud Read More...
ROME: Paolo Rossi, Italy's goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign and scorer of a hat-trick against Brazil in one of the most famous matches in the competition's history, has died at the age of 64. The celebrated striker's death comes with the soccer world still in mourni Read More...
BUENOS AIRES: Lawyers are gearing up to do battle over the estate of Diego Maradona, estimated at between $10 million and $40 million and disputed by the soccer great's children, ex-partners and many others. The legal wrangling began within days of Maradona's death from a heart attack in Buenos A Read More...
SALZBURG: Atletico Madrid sealed their Champions League knockout stage berth after an industrious performance topped off by a sublime Yannick Carrasco goal helped them to a 2-0 win at Salzburg in their Group A match on Wednesday. The result left Atletico second in the group on nine points from si Read More...
JHAPA: An elderly woman was found raped and strangled to death at Mechinagar Municipality-13 in Jhapa district. According to the District Police Office (DPO), Bishal Birja, 35, of Bhadrapur Municipality-4 has confessed his involvement in the crime. Police said that the perpetrator lured the vi Read More...