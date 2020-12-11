Kathmandu valley records 541 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported as many as 541 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday.

Of the total 1,044 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 402 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 105 and 34 infections respectively.

Of those newly infected in the valley, 236 are females while 305 are males.

Currently, there are 4,554 active infections in Kathmandu, 944 in Lalitpur, and 378 in Bhaktapur. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 12,148.

So far, 435 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 97 in Bhaktapur, and 131 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death-toll has advanced to 1,674.

Meanwhile, a total of 87,318 people have recovered from the infection in Kathmandu while 13,173 have recovered in Lalitpur, and 7,911 in Bhaktapur.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Kaski are the three districts to have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang is the only district with zero live infections at present.

