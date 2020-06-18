THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 22 Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in Nepal with the addition of two reported deaths on Thursday.

A 46-year-old man from Godavari Municipality-4 in Kailali district passed away while receiving treatment at the Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on June 14.

The man breathed his last on the evening of June 17.

Likewise, a woman from Lamkichuha-2 in Kailali district, aged 43, has passed away. She was severely injured in the head on June 14 and was taken to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur for treatment. Her swab specimen was collected on June 16, prior to her surgery, to test for Covid-19.

The results came out the next day in which the woman had tested positive for the infection, on June 17, but she was no more by that time.

Nepal reported 671 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,848.

