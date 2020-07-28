Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll advances to 49 on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old man, permanent resident of Bungal Rural Municipality-3 in Bajhang district, lost his life due to the disease.

The person, a patient of an underlying respiratory condition, died on July 24 at his home. According to the ministry, he had returned to Nepal from Bangalore, India, on July 8.

With this, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 49. Three fatalities were reported by the ministry only on Monday.

