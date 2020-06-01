Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs slowly yet steadily to 221

KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday.
The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital has been allowed to return home as he tested negative for the contraction through RT-PCR testing.
It has been learnt that the man recovered from the contagion on the 10th day of his hospital-stay.
With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 221 which includes 173 males and 48 females.
Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally has been rising slowly yet steadily, but whether or not it will have adequate numbers to win the race against the pandemic, only time will tell.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rap Read More...
BARCELONA: "to finish with the pandemic once and for all", and he would ask parliament to approve a final two-weeSpain's prime minister said on Sunday the country needed 15 more days of lockdown until June 21 k extension to the stay home rule. "We have almost set out what we set out to do," Pedr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Canadian singer and artist Grimes is planning to sell her soul. In an exhibit titled 'Selling Out', the singer has put artwork including prints, drawings, photographs and more, for sale. But fownews.com notes the most peculiar thing up for sale is a legal document Grimes has dra Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Pop diva Taylor Swift's tweet criticising US President Donald Trump has become her most-liked tweet ever. The singer had tweeted a heavy criticism of Trump for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. Her May 29 tweet has become her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more Read More...
MUMBAI: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar says that Wonder Woman is not just a character, but also a state of mind. Chillar posted an artwork on Instagram shared by artist Swapnil Pawar which shows her in the Wonder Woman avatar. She captioned it as: "'I am the man who can'. 'Wonder Woman' has a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The second lineup of K-pop stars for KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER was revealed on May 30, and by the looks of it, the online concert is going to a grand affair. Power girl groups MAMAMOO and EVERGLOW will be setting the stage on fire, while boy groups Stray Kids, VICTON, ONEUS, VERIVERY, Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korea's most loved host Yoo Jae-suk has scouted Korean music-entertainment industry veterans Rain and Lee Hyo-ri to form a one-off K-pop team for a reality TV project. Rain (real name Jung Ji-hoon) has teamed up with Lee Hyo-ri, former member of '90s girl group FIN.K.L, and s Read More...