Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs slowly yet steadily to 221

KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday.

The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital has been allowed to return home as he tested negative for the contraction through RT-PCR testing.

It has been learnt that the man recovered from the contagion on the 10th day of his hospital-stay.

With this recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 221 which includes 173 males and 48 females.

Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally has been rising slowly yet steadily, but whether or not it will have adequate numbers to win the race against the pandemic, only time will tell.

