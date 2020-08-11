Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 23,948 as 638 new infections surface Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 638 new cases of coronavirus-infection have been registered in the last 24 hours.

With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has reached 23,948 today. Among the new cases, 134 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Meanwhile, 171 people have been discharged upon recovery in the past day as per the Ministry’s latest update. With this, the country’s recovery tally has touched 16,664.

The active number of Covid-19 cases in the country, as such, stands at 7,201.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, Mustang, Dolpa, and Humla. Meanwhile, four districts — Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Four more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 83.

On Monday, 338 cases had been reported while four fatalities were added to the national death toll.

