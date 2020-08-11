KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley recorded the highest single-day Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 110 cases surfaced in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 16 and eight cases respectively.
They valley’s coronavirus infection tally reached 134 today leading to the number of active cases surpassing the 1000 mark.
With today’s additions, Kathmandu’s active case count stands at 933, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur and Bhaktapur currently have 124 and 65 active cases.
Kathmandu along with two other districts — Parsa and Rautahat — are the only three districts in the country with over 700 live coronavirus cases.
Meanwhile, seven districts including Kathmandu currently host 200 plus cases and are marked as a red-zone.
