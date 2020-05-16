Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 276 with confirmation of nine new cases today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, in addition to the six new cases detected earlier today.

This has take the nationwide tally to 276.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu and Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Bhairahawa.

Among the infected are 28-year-old female from Narkhu-11 in Bardiya district; 30-year-old male from Sakhuwa-19 in Siraha district; males of ages 28 and 29 years from Birgunj-12 in Parsa district; 18-year-old female from Ramnagar-4 in Sarlahi district; and a 25-year-old female from Gadhauli-1 in Chitwan district.

Likewise, three males of ages 25, 34 and 44 years from Chandrauta, Shivaraj Municipality in Kapilvastu district have been detected with the novel virus.

As per current information, the infected persons have been reported in normal health and have come in contact with health personnel.

