KATHMANDU: Two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this afternoon, in addition to the nine cases detected earlier today.

This has taken the nationwide tally to 278.

A 52-year-old male from Mahottari district and another 26-year-old male from Kavre have been detected with the novel virus, according to Spokesperson of Health Ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota.

Among the total infected persons, 224 are males while 54 are females.

