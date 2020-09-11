THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 51,919 as 1,454 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of infections reported on a single day in the country, yet.

A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 932 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 36, 672 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 14, 925 active cases of infection in the country while 6,078 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, five fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has reached 322.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had crossed 50k mark with 1,246 new cases.

